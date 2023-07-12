PH men’s volleyball world ranking rises to No. 56 from 167

The Philippines has improved from No. 167 to No. 56 in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) men's world rankings after posting two wins at the ongoing Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup in Chinese Taipei. 'This is one big, major achievement for our men's indoor volleyball team,' Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon 'Tats' Suzara said on Wednesday. 'This is by far the most significant accomplishment by our men's team and the PNVF just under three years into its establishment as the national federation,' Suzara added. Also making a major stride in the world rankings were Macau (No. 165 to No. 58) and Mongolia (No. 164 to No. 49), which are both competing in Taiwan. The Philippine team is composed of Vincent Raphael Mangulabanan, Noel Michael Kampton, Kim Harold Dayandante, Vince Patrick Lorenzo, Ryan Andrew Banez, Kim Malabunga, Jayvee Sumagaysay, Steve Charles Rotter, Adrian Villados, John Vic de Guzman, Joshua Umandal, Edward Camposano, Bryan Bagunas, Marck Jesus Espejo, Rex Emmanuel Intal, Madzlan Gampong, Lloyd Josafat, Cyrus de Guzman, Manual Sumanguid III and Chumason Celestine Njigha. Brazilian Sergio Veloso serves as head coach with Odjie Mamon and Rommel Abella as assistant coaches. Other officials in the team are PNVF director Rod Roque, team manager Jerome Guhit, strength and conditioning coach Melchidedek Samonte and statistician Mark Gil Alfafara. The PNVF also sent FIVB referee Janus Dumaran to Taiwan. The Philippines defeated Macau (25-21, 25-15, 25-14) last Sunday and Mongolia (22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12) on Monday to reach the final 12 of the AVC Challenge Cup at the University of Taipei Hall. They lost to Bahrain, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, on Wednesday morning. Also competing are Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, India, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

Source: Philippines News Agency