﻿PH joins landmark UN reso to end plastic pollution

The Philippines joined other countries in adopting the historic resolution to end plastic pollution at the resumed session of the fifth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) in Nairobi from Feb. 28 to March 2.

The resolution starts the process to craft an international legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution, addressing the full lifecycle of plastic products, from production, design to disposal. The resolution targets 2024 as the date of completion of the new agreement.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) officer in charge Jim Sampulna delivered the Philippine statements via prerecorded message.

Held back-to-back with UNEA-5.2 was the UNEP@50 Special Session, marking 50 years of the work on the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The two events saw the attendance of 3,000 in-person and 1,500 online participants from 175 UN member states, including Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, other African Heads of State, environment ministers, and other high-level officials.

UNEA-5.2 adopted a total of 14 resolutions, two declarations and one decision on a wide range of environmental issues.

The UNEP is the world’s global authority that sets the environmental agenda and works with 193 member states, representatives from civil society, businesses and other major groups and stakeholders. It is based in Nairobi, at the only UN headquarters in the global south.

The next session of UNEA, UNEA-6, will be held in 2024 in Nairobi.

