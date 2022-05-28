PH hits 77% target population for Covid-19 vax program

The Philippines has already fully vaccinated almost 77 percent of its target population against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic as of Thursday.

The latest data from the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) showed that 69,037,072 Filipinos, representing 76.70 percent of the country’s total population, have already received two primary series of coronavirus vaccines, with around 14 million administered with the first booster dose.

Secretary Vince Dizon, presidential adviser on Covid-19 response, earlier cited the massive vaccination program has contributed to the decline of active cases, even during the events such as Lenten season, observance of Ramadan, and elections—that entailed crowding of people.

“Despite all of this, we have been able to successfully keep our cases down. And a huge part of this is really the extent of our vaccination program,” Dizon said in a recently televised Talk to the People of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The country has recorded 2,271 active cases from May 10 to 23 with a positive growth rate of 15 percent.

“Kagaya po ng sinabi kanina (As I’ve said earlier) despite the many election-related cases, we did not see a significant spike in the number of cases, and it is, I think, a testament to not only the government’s efforts at pushing the vaccines but also the willingness and cooperation of our countrymen and women,” Dizon said.

Dizon said the government will prioritize further increasing the vaccination coverage in some provinces.

“We are also already going to start aggressively pushing the boosters for 18 years old and above,” he added.

