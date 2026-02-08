PH Hawk-Eagle Rescued After Colliding With Tree

Baler: A Philippine hawk-eagle (Nisaetus philippensis) was rescued after colliding with a tree while diving for prey on Saturday. Cesar Santiago, a farmer, discovered the weakened raptor in a rice field in Barangay Suklayin. Santiago explained that the bird appeared to have struck its head against a tree during its swift dive, which weakened it and allowed him to catch it by hand. According to Philippines News Agency, Santiago took the eagle to his home and secured it in a cage before promptly reporting the incident to the Baler Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO). In response, MENRO chief Maria Liza Costa dispatched staff member Rabbi Jan Angara to attend to the situation. The eagle was subsequently handed over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for proper assessment and care. The DENR stated that the bird would be transported to a veterinary facility on Monday for a thorough examination. Once it is confirmed to be healthy and strong enough, plans are in pl ace to release the eagle back into the wild.