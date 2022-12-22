PH Fleet opens modern naval vessels to public

MANILA: The Philippine Fleet announced that it has opened to the public its most modern warships and assets in celebration of the 87th founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, it said the public was allowed to visit and have a tour of five ships docked at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales from Dec. 15 to 21.

“As part of the 87th AFP anniversary celebration this month, the Philippine Fleet (PF) facilitated a series of ship tour from December 15 to 21 featuring the frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS-17) and landing docks BRP Tarlac (LD-601) and BRP Davao del Sur (LD-602), ” it said.

BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Antonio Luna are the Navy’s first two missile armed vessels capable of engaging air, surface and sub-surface threats while the two landing docks were acquired to beef up the logistics and transport capabilities of the service.

Meanwhile, the BRP Andres Bonifacio, the third of the Gregorio Del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessels, is utilized to patrol and defend the country’s vast maritime domains.

The Philippine Fleet said civilians from the different local government units, local government agencies, and residents in Zambales were permitted to visit these assets to showcase their capabilities and modernization.

It was also done to attract youths who might be interested to join the organization in the near future.

“The vessels’ crews accommodated these stakeholders, and oriented them on the integrated systems of the ships, as well as the shipboard life in general,” the Philippine Fleet added.

Source: Philippines News Agency