PH conducts patrol anew with US Air Force in EEZ

MANILA: The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Monday said three of its FA-50PH light jet fighters launched an air patrol with a United States Pacific Air Force B-52H heavy bomber within the country's exclusive economic zone. PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the air patrol covered 90 nautical miles west of Candon, Ilocos Sur and 50 nautical miles northwest of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro. "Three FA-50s of the PAF were utilized, along with one B-52Hs bomber aircraft from the US counterpart," she added. This activity was conducted under the third maritime cooperative activity (MCA) between the Philippines and the US that started on Feb. 9. The first MCA was held in November last year and the second in January. Castillo said the MCA aims to bolster cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their US counterparts, enhancing interoperability between the two Air Forces. "With this activity, the PAF underscores its commitment and readiness to support the AFP's efforts in safeguarding the national territory and sovereign rights, and upholding regional peace and security," she added. Source: Philippines News Agency