PH Army remains committed to fighting violence against women

MANILA: The Philippine Army (PA) is committed to eliminating violence against women (VAW) as it formally ends its 18th day campaign against this societal ill last Dec. 6.

“May our participation, not only in this campaign but also in our life-long commitment to fight the pervasive effects of VAW, serve as a reminder for us to always uphold our ethical duties as professional and disciplined servant-soldiers in the organization,” Army vice commander Maj. Adonis Bajao said in a statement Thursday.

The PA’s 18-day campaign against VAW was made possible through its Office of the Army Gender and Development (OAGAD).

Closing ceremonies took place at PA headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila.

Bajao also expressed his gratitude to the Army personnel and resource speakers for their active support in the campaign.

As this developed, the PA, through the Office of the Inspector General (IG), conducted the 25th Inspector General Service Seminar 2022 last Dec. 6 and 7.

Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the activity was held at the Philippine Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (PAICOE) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

He added PA acting chief-of-staff Maj. Gen. Jose Eriel M. Niembra, who served as guest-of-honor and speaker, stressed the significance of the IG’s job as the beacon of exemplary service.

“Maj. Gen. Niembra also encouraged PA Major Units (PAMU) Inspector General Service (IGS) units to utilize all fresh ideas for improvement and to strive on being the bearers of standards among fellow troops,” Trinidad said.

The IGS Seminar was attended by 35 participants from various IG units.

The seminar reviewed the inspection parameters and rating system to be used for the 2023 Annual General Inspection (AGI). It pursued initiatives on empowering the IG units through collaborative discussions that addressed the issues and challenges by stakeholders in relation to the common and recurring AGI findings.

The gathering also sustained the initiatives of the Army Transformation Roadmap (ATR) relevant to the IGS

Source: Philippines News Agency