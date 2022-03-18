﻿PH Army opens 2-day senior leadership meet

MANILA – The Philippine Army (PA) started on Wednesday its two-day Senior Leaders Conference (SLC) in its headquarters at Fort Bonifacio.

The SLC, which is now on its 14th edition this year, aims to cultivate the culture of strategic thinking within the organization and introduce effective leadership principles to Army ranking officials.

“Conducting the SLC annually is a testament to the premium that we put in broadening the perspective of the Army’s senior leaders. A broader perspective, together with critical thinking, foresight, thirst for knowledge, and drive to innovate will ensure the Army’s growth and responsiveness in the years to come,” said PA chief, Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., in a statement Thursday.

This year’s SLC is anchored on the theme “Driving the Transformation Momentum: Winning Tomorrow’s Wars Today.”

A pool of local and foreign subject matter experts delivered online lectures on the future of warfare and its implications on Army concepts and capabilities; and rethinking military leadership strategies on the event’s first day.

The symposium, which was first held in 2004, is part of a series of month-long events to celebrate the 125th founding anniversary of the PA on March 22.

Army major unit commanders attended the event physically at the Philippine Army Officers’ Clubhouse while other senior leaders joined via video teleconferencing.

“If we want to win our future wars, we should start investing in what really matters today,” Brawner said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency