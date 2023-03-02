PH Army holds 126th anniversary color run

MANILA: In celebration of its 126th founding anniversary, the Philippine Army (PA) held a color run at Fort Bonifacio on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 soldiers, civilian human resource and their dependents participated in the 3-kilometer, 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer categories with the Saluting Battery of the Army Artillery Regiment firing a salvo to signal the release of each batch. The three routes followed major roads inside the Army’s main headquarters.

In his keynote remarks, Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. underscored his thrust to prioritize the health and well-being of soldiers, civilian human resource as well as their families.

"This activity promotes work-life balance among our soldiers and civilian employees...and as we conduct this fun run as part of the celebration of our 126th founding anniversary, let us always be reminded that we are in a constant race towards our vision of becoming a world-class, multi-mission ready, and cross-domain capable Army," said Brawner, who led the awarding of the top three finishers in each category at the Philippine Army Grandstand.

The fun run was one of the activities lined up to commemorate the Army’s founding anniversary which carried the theme “Army@126: Strong, United and Reliable."

Source: Philippines News Agency