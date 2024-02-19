PH Air Force gets another C-130 aircraft from US

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) received another Lockheed C-130H "Hercules" cargo transport aircraft from the United States. In a statement Monday, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the aircraft landed at the Clark Air Base, Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Feb. 16. "The aircraft was ferried from Waco, Texas to the Philippines by (a) US aircrew," Castillo said. The new C-130H, which has a tail number 5157, is the second of two C-130 aircraft given by the US to the Philippines through its Excess Defense Articles (EDA) Program. The first unit was delivered on Jan. 29, 2021, and formally turned over to the PAF in February of the same year. "The new addition will bolster the PAF's cargo airlift fleet and support humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, and various military missions," Castillo said. A formal acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony for the aircraft is scheduled tentatively at the end of February or March. The PAF is known to operate four older versions or models of the C-130 for its heavy lift missions. Source: Philippines News Agency