PERTIWI PRESIDENT MUNIRAH ABDUL HAMID DIES

Islamic Women's Action Organisation (Pertiwi) president Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid who was also Pertiwi Soup Kitchen founder, has died at the age of 73.

According to her nephew, former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Munirah passed away shortly before 4am today at her home in Bangsar.

“She had been unwell for over a year as she was a cancer patient. She passed away peacefully,” he said when contacted today.

Her final rites were held at the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Mosque, Bangsar, before being laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery at 11am today.

She leaves behind husband Abdul Karim Hercus, 75, son Adlan Hercus, 49, and daughter Baida Jane Hercus, 46.

Khairy hoped those who had volunteered for her under Pertiwi Soup Kitchen continue to do so in keeping her legacy alive.

“I think what she wanted was for people to not feel sad that she’s not around anymore but to get out there to serve the homeless and people who are hungry. Please keep my aunt's legacy alive by showing up for the Soup Kitchen,” he said.

Pertiwi is a project-oriented charitable organisation formed on Sept 22, 1967, dedicated to addressing the welfare and needs of women and children and has played a vital role in providing various forms of assistance including lobbying for women’s rights in Malaysia, educating, nurturing and empowering women.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency