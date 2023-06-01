PERLIS TO REORGANISE CULTURAL PRODUCTS FOR VISIT PERLIS YEAR 2024-2025 – MB

The Perlis government will reorganise its cultural products in preparation for the Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025, said Menteri Besar, Mohd Shukri Ramli.

He said the matter needed to be streamlined to make it more organised and capable of growth.

“Perlis has learnt a lot from Kelantan about promoting culture, and we hope to be able to promote more cultural products such as Tarian Canggung, Awang Batil, Hadrat, Silat Pulut and others," he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of Kelantan-Perlis Cross Culture Festival today.

Mohd Shukri said Perlis has many unique cultural products which can be highlighted.

The state government is also trying to find young talent, as heirs to further develop the state’s cultural activities, including Awang Batil, he said.

Meanwhile, Perlis Tourism exco, Wan Badariah Wan Saad, said that the state government is targeting 3.5 million tourist arrivals in conjunction with Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025.

“Last year, we received a total of 2.3 million tourists, and this number is expected to increase with the improvement of tourism infrastructure and some new tourism products,” she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency