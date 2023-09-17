‘PERLIS ICE CREAM’ LAUNCHED AT MOKTI’S IN TURKIYE

The Perlis Ice Cream by Mokti’s was launched by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail at the Mokti’s outlet here today.

Founder of Mokti's Ice Cream, Siti Fatimah Adnan, who is also known as the Malaysian Ice Cream Queen, said it was a move to promote "Perlis Ice Cream" and the state at the international level.

"This ice cream is the brainchild of the Raja Muda Perlis, who had requested through his second daughter, Sharifah Farah Adriana, a few months ago that Mokti's produce an ice cream that depicts the colours of the Perlis state flag and named Perlis Ice Cream,” she told Bernama here today.

The programme was part of the itinerary in the 17th UniMAP Knowledge Tour led by the Raja Muda of Perlis, who is also UniMAP Chancellor, to the Baltic countries from Sept 10 to 17.

Siti Fatimah said the Perlis Ice Cream was introduced, also, to promote the 2024-2025 Visit Perlis Year.

Mokti's is a company from Perlis and now has 95 outlets nationwide.

Later, during a transit at the Istanbul International Airport in Arnavutköy, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin handed over RM5,000 in Ibnu Sabil contribution from the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) to the Malaysian Consul General in Istanbul Tengku Mohd Dzaraif Raja Abdul Kadir.

The Ibnu Sabil initiative is a contribution by MAIPs to selected Malaysian Diplomatic Missions abroad to be used to help Malaysian citizens who experience problems and hardships while abroad.

Meanwhile, when met by Bernama, Tengku Mohd Dzaraif said Istanbul is a popular destination for Malaysian tourists.

He said Malaysians in need of assistance when in Istanbul can contact the Malaysian Consulate General via email at mwistanbul@kln.gov.my or call +90 212 989 10 01.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency