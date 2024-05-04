KUALA KANGSAR, The Perak government may postpone the upgrading and refurbishment works for Teluk Intan's Leaning Tower, a popular tourist attraction, from this year to early next year. State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee chairman, Loh Sze Yee said that the matter is still under discussion, and the proposed postponement was voiced by local tourism industry players to accommodate Visit Perak Year 2024. "Initially, we announced that the upgrade works would take place later this year, but there have been requests from the public, especially tourism industry stakeholders, to postpone it to give way to Visit Perak Year 2024. "The paperwork is ready, and the budget for the upgrade has been provided by the federal government. However, we are still considering the proposal along with other factors related to safety and so on," he said when met at the Kuala Kangsar District Council Swimming Pool here today. On Jan 5, Loh had said the RM4 million project to upgrade the tower was s cheduled to begin later this year. In the same statement, he said that the allocation was entirely funded by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC). Meanwhile, Loh said that the tower is still open to visitors, and no specific date has been set for its closure to the public. "We expect the renovation works to take about a year and involve restructuring the tower, electrical wiring, maintenance of accessories, and so on," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency