MELAKA, The careless reporting done by 'instant' journalists or 'wartawan nyamuk', particularly on social media platforms, can tarnish the reputation of dedicated journalists who diligently adhere to factual reporting and uphold journalistic ethics. In light of this concern, Melaka Media Practitioners' Club (Pendika) president Amir Mamat proposed that the government pay serious attention to the presence of these 'instant' journalists who sometimes abuse the freedom of speech and undermine the credibility of professional journalism. 'It is undeniable that curbing the unethical writing activities of this group is quite challenging. However, by imposing appropriate penalties, their activities can be reduced. 'It is clear that this group is taking advantage of the government's commitment to freedom of speech,' he told Bernama recently. Amir said Pendika commended the Communications Ministry for launching the revised version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, which outlines eight journalistic eth ics, which include journalists' responsibility to represent the voice of a diverse society, maintain transparency and integrity, and strive for fairness in delivering information. Also, reporting should not be influenced by any personal interests, the authenticity and accuracy of information need to be verified, and journalists need to respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources. It also stated that journalists need to understand the laws, acts and policies related to the scope of their duties and prioritise continuous improvement of journalistic skills. 'All of these are already practised by genuine journalists compared to 'instant' ones. Therefore, there is no reason why actions cannot be taken against anyone who fails to adhere to journalistic ethics,' said Amir. In the meantime, Pendika welcomes the proposal to establish the Malaysian Media Council as it can advocate for the welfare of media practitioners, especially stringers. 'It is our fervent hope that the welfare of stringers will be safe guarded through proposed contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso),' he said. Regarding the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration scheduled for May 25 to 27 in Kuching, Sarawak, Amir said five Pendika members would represent the club at the event, themed 'Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan'. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiate the fourth edition of HAWANA on May 27. It was first held in the federal capital in 2018, followed by subsequent celebrations in Melaka (2022) and Perak (2023). Various programmes have been planned for HAWANA 2024, including the Sarawak Media Conference 2024 themed 'Evolution of Media in the Digital Era', which is expected to be attended by 600 participants, including renowned local and international speakers. Additionally, the 'Jelajah Siswa' programme which covers six zones - Sabah, Sarawak, Northern, Eastern, Southern and Central - with the launching ceremony slated to be graced by Com munications Minister Fahmi Fadzil on May 24. Over 1,000 media practitioners, representatives from local journalist associations, as well as media representatives from ASEAN member countries, are invited to attend HAWANA 2024, which serves as a significant platform for professional media fraternity and industry experts to exchange ideas and establish strategic relationships. The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists is organised by the Communications Ministry in collaboration with the Sarawak State Government, with Bernama being the implementing agency. Source: BERNAMA News Agency