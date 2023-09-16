PENANG WILL CONTINUE TO BACK FEDERAL GOVT’S EFFORTS TO IMPLEMENT DEVELOPMENT AGENDA

Penang will continue to firmly support efforts by the Federal Government to plan and implement a sustainable national development agenda in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, MADANI Economy: Rakyat Empowerment Framework and Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has provided an additional RM15 billion to the RM400 billion allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to eradicate hardcore poverty, address fundamental infrastructure and basic needs of the people, ensure clean water supply and so on.

"The 12MP spending ceiling has taken into account the expectation that Malaysia will remain within the 3.5 per cent deficit target by 2025, which is important for the country's economic development, including in this state since Penang's economy grew by 13.1 per cent in 2022 compared to 6.9 per cent the previous year, with the value of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) amounting to RM112.1 billion.

"Usually, the manufacturing sector contributes to the highest economic growth, which recorded an increase throughout last year at 15.9 per cent compared to 12.4 per cent the year before,” he said at the state-level Malaysia Day celebrations at Dewan Millenium here today.

The ceremony, held in a simple but lively manner with cultural performances of various races, was also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, and his wife Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor.

The event began with the rendition of NegaraKu and the raising of the Jalur Gemilang as well as mesmerising cultural performances by the various races.

"Adopting the spirit of this year's National Day theme, which is ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’, (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), besides appreciating the perseverance of Malaysians in facing the challenges that plague the country, it is also a national commitment aimed at creating a Malaysian society that is united, respects one another and celebrates diversity.

"It is driven by the Malaysia MADANI Framework, which is a catalyst for a progressive and civilised society based on knowledge, tradition, treasures and local wisdom,” he said.

He said the theme of this year's celebration is also very apt with Penang, which has been driving progress for a long time while enjoying prosperity and strong unity in the state.

In attributing the peace and unity being enjoyed now to the efforts and hard work of the freedom fighters, he said the entire community in the state should have one determination - ensure that the prosperity, well-being and progress of the state are always preserved.

