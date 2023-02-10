PCG releases 50 endangered sea turtles in Naic, Cavite

NAIC: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and villagers released 50 newly-hatched sea turtles or "pawikan" into the waters of Barangay Labac in Naic, Cavite on Thursday afternoon.

The sea turtles, identified as endangered marine species, were released after personnel of the PCG National Capital Region - Central Luzon coordinated with the local government unit of Barangay Labac.

Lt. Commander Michael Encina, PCG-Cavite Station commander, said their office has a "thrust for a diverse ecosystem and they were glad to witness the young sea turtle's release to their natural habitat."

"It is the intent of the Philippine Coast Guard to enrich the marine biodiversity by involving our local government units and the coastal community through continuous and proactive marine environmental protection activities and vigorous campaigns participated primarily by our people," Encina said in a phone interview Friday morning.

The released hatchlings were incubated and protected by Barangay Labac's Nesting Facility.

"More or less 400 live sea turtles were released by the PCG and the said LGU for the past two years," he added.

This activity was in support of Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, which aims to conserve and protect wildlife species and their habitat to promote ecological balance and enhance biological diversity.

Source: Philippines News Agency