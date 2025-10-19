PBBM Unveils Pasig River Rehab Phase 4; Green Spaces Planned in Manila

Manila: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday launched Phase 4 of the Pasig River rehabilitation program, promising to turn another stretch of the historic waterway into a walkable, bike-friendly hub for leisure, commerce, and sustainable travel. ‘Every time we gather here by the Pasig River, we are reminded that progress does not always mean building something new. Sometimes, progress means bringing something beautiful back to life,’ Marcos said during the launch at the Lawton Pasig River Ferry station in Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, the new 530-meter segment stretches from behind the Manila Central Post Office to Arroceros Forest Park. It features walkways, bike lanes, and commercial spaces, connecting seamlessly to earlier completed phases near Intramuros. Marcos said the project aims to create ‘a continuous riverside path that will link people, culture, and opportunity.’ He also envisioned it as a leisure and lifestyle destination for all-from food lovers to fitness enthusiasts, and e

ven ‘romantics.’ He noted that the earlier phases have already become viral tourist spots on social media.

The President said small and medium-sized businesses would be allowed to set up along the new commercial spaces. To clear the site, the government relocated 63 informal settler families to Naic, Cavite. Marcos highlighted recent efforts to modernize river transport, citing the M/B Dalaray, a locally designed electric ferry launched Oct. 6 and which will be fully operational by November. The government is also testing ClearBot, a solar-powered, artificial intelligence-enabled robotic vessel, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, to help clean up waterways.

Marcos also revealed that he and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno are eyeing more urban transformations. These include the conversion of the Intramuros Golf Course into an open public park, rehabilitation of Plaza Calderon in Binondo, and the planned upgrade of the Lawton Underpass to improve pedestrian access to the esplanade. He credited First Lad

y Liza Araneta-Marcos for driving the initiative which recently earned the 2025 Asian Townscape Award from United Nations-Habitat.