PBBM Sustains Drive for Social Development and Infrastructure Modernization

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. sustained this week the administration's push for social development and infrastructure modernization, leading initiatives aimed at strengthening inclusive governance, improving the flood mitigation system, and ensuring economic security. Through a series of engagements in Metro Manila and Bulacan, as well as policy directives, Marcos emphasized the government's continuing efforts to expand government services and bring priority programs closer to communities to improve Filipinos' quality of life.

According to Philippines News Agency, a major focus of the President's weeklong engagements was the continued rollout of the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang Program, which aims to deliver government assistance faster to communities nationwide. On Monday, Marcos oversaw the distribution of rice assistance and financial support to residents and scholars, as well as local officials. Thousands of beneficiaries received 10 kg. bags of rice under the expanded Local Government Support Fund, while 135 scholars from 27 villages each received PHP20,000 in educational support through the Socio-Civic Projects Fund. The initiative was also launched in Obando, Bulacan on Thursday, where more than 2,000 families from 11 villages received rice aid, while 55 scholars were granted cash aid. Marcos emphasized that education remains a key pillar of human capital development and a priority of government support programs. Malaca±ang noted that the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang initiative has already reached more than 8,700 villages nationwide since its launch in February.

During the oath-taking of the Provincial Board Members League of the Philippines at Malaca±an Palace in Manila, Marcos cited the importance of closer coordination between national and local governments. He also urged local government units to help raise public awareness of government programs, particularly health assistance, including the Zero Balance Billing and expanded Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) benefits. He made the call, noting that many Filipinos remain unaware of available healthcare services despite the ongoing expansion of services and subsidies.

Infrastructure modernization efforts also continued with the inspection of the G. Araneta Drainage Improvement Project in Quezon City on Monday. The nearly PHP500 million project under the government's Oplan Kontra Baha program involves the installation of larger drainage pipelines, upgraded inlets, and improved outfall systems to reduce flooding in a key Metro Manila corridor. Marcos emphasized the need for sustained dredging, drainage rehabilitation, and pumping station upgrades to strengthen flood resilience. The Department of Public Works and Highways reported that the project is now more than 96 percent complete and is expected to be finished before the rainy season.

To address food security and inflation concerns, Marcos on Thursday issued Executive Order 116 increasing the minimum access volume for pork imports in 2026 from 54,210 metric tons (MT) to 204,210 MT. The measure aims to close supply gaps, stabilize pork prices, and ensure affordable food for consumers under the government's broader Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) agenda, which adopts a whole-of-government approach to mitigating the effects of global economic uncertainties. Marcos, in an interview with Japanese media at Malaca±an on Monday, also highlighted the country's economic resilience, citing sustained investor interest, accelerated public spending, and continued support for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Preparations for Marcos' upcoming state visit were also part of this week's engagements, with discussions expected to cover security cooperation, energy security, and regional stability. Speaking to the Japanese media ahead of his visit to Tokyo next week, the President emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Japan in defense modernization, renewable energy, and supply chain resilience. He also welcomed continued dialogue between global powers, particularly the United States and China, saying sustained communication helps ease tensions and supports economic stability.

The week also saw a shake-up in the Cabinet with the appointment and oath-taking of 32-year-old Kim Robert De Leon as the new secretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Monday. Marcos administered De Leon's oath at Malaca±an on Tuesday, a day after the announcement of the appointment. Currently the youngest member of the Cabinet, De Leon is recognized for his work in fiscal management, organizational reform, and digital transformation. De Leon, who previously served as DBM undersecretary and Department of Transportation undersecretary, graduated magna cum laude and valedictorian from the University of the Philippines - National College of Public Administration and Governance.

Authorities also moved forward with the investigation into the gun-related incident at the Senate building on May 13. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) formally turned over their investigation reports to the Department of Justice on Tuesday, in line with the President's directive for a full and impartial inquiry. The report included video footage, witness accounts, sworn statements, and a chronology of events surrounding the incident. Marcos earlier directed the NBI and the PNP to conduct a comprehensive probe following reports of tensions linked to the possible arrest of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa.