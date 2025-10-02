PBBM: Power in Bogo Restored, Cebu Basic Services Operational in 2 Days

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has mandated the full restoration of electricity and other essential services in Cebu within 48 hours after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the province on September 30. During a situation briefing, Marcos emphasized the critical need for the swift restoration of utilities and crucial operations.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos highlighted immediate progress in Bogo City, one of the most affected areas. He assured that the Department of Energy, led by Secretary Sharon Garin, is committed to restoring full electricity to the entire city by the end of the day.

Additionally, Marcos reported advancements in the local healthcare sector. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) dispatched engineers to assess a hospital where patients were temporarily relocated outside. The hospital has now been declared safe, allowing patients to return inside.

The Cebu Provincial Hospital maintained power through generator sets, with the Department of Energy p

rioritizing its reconnection. The President noted that the hospital’s power supply was uninterrupted due to the generators and that efforts were made to ensure its quick reconnection to the main power supply.

Earlier, President Marcos visited damaged communities in Bogo City, assessed infrastructure conditions, and met with affected families as the government intensifies its relief, rehabilitation, and service restoration efforts.