PBBM leads launch of VICT’s expansion

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday led the launch of the expansion of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) during the sidelines of his participation in the 50th ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne. VICT is a subsidiary of Manila-based International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI). 'Since ICTSI came to Australia in 2014 to establish the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), we are now seeing and are delighted to do so, to watch the application of cutting-edge technology and automation in improving efficiency and productivity,' Marcos said in his speech. 'Being the only fully-automated container terminal in the southern hemisphere is a great feat worthy of admiration. VICT shows us that we need not be afraid of technology and automation,' he added. Marcos said the Philippine government recognizes that using modern equipment in VICT has led to a safer working environment, minimizing old occupational hazards and improving the health and lif estyle of its workers. VICT, which started operations in 2017, is ICTSI's first entry point into Australia. The ICTSI is currently one of the largest independent terminal operators with 33 terminals in 19 countries across six continents. 'This expansion we are witnessing today is a clear sign that Filipino companies can thrive in some of the most advanced economies in the world, and in the case of VICT, they are in it for the long haul. We look forward to VICT's astounding success and continued growth,' Marcos said. The President said VICT has been supportive of the Filipino seafarers that constitute a large proportion of the seafarers that pass through its facilities and the 95,000-strong Filipino community in Victoria. Marcos also thanked VICT CEO Bruno Porchietto and his company not only for supporting numerous Filipino community events including the 125th Independence Day anniversary last year, but also for helping the vibrant Filipino community become more visible in Australia. 'VICT is a Philippin e success story, and I hope it will only be the beginning,' he said. 'With the strategic partnership that has been signed between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and myself last year, I hope to have laid the groundwork for even more success stories like this in many different sectors and possibly two-way investments to allow Australian businesses to also take part in the exciting economic prospects that we are now witnessing in the Philippines,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency