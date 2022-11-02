PBBM, family attend Holy Mass at Libingan ng mga Bayani

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his family attended a Mass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) in Taguig City on Tuesday for his father and namesake, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Based on the photos shared on Marcos’ Instagram account, also in attendance were the First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos; sons Simon and Vincent; the President’s mother, Imelda; and younger sister, Irene Araneta.

Malacañang has yet to provide details about Marcos’ latest visit to the tomb of his father.

This is the second time Marcos visited his father’s grave as the country’s 17th chief executive.

He last visited the resting place of his father on August 9 after attending the state funeral of former president and distant uncle, Fidel V. Ramos.

Marcos also went to his father’s tomb on May 10, a day after the elections and the partial and unofficial returns showing he was way ahead in the race.

The remains of Marcos Sr. were buried at the LNMB on Nov. 18, 2016 or 27 years after his death.

His remains were transported from the Marcos Museum and Mausoleum in Batac, his hometown in Ilocos Norte.

In his message for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, Marcos hoped that the occasion would renew the Filipinos’ faith and heal their hearts.

Marcos said remembering the saints and loved ones reminded everyone to “strive, live Christ-centered lives, and fulfill our life’s purpose until we meet our Creator.”

“The pandemic of recent years forced us to come to terms with our mortality. It taught us to number our days as we realize the uncertainty of our time on Earth. It made us contemplate what it truly means to live a meaningful life and to die free of regrets and at peace with oneself,” Marcos said.

“As we gain momentum toward complete recovery, I pray that our efforts to remember the saints and our late loved ones will bring healing to our hearts. May it likewise reinforce the foundations of our faith and compel us to live with genuine love and compassion in all of our days,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency