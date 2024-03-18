Patients of fire-hit PGH saved from injuries by alert staff

MANILA: Faulty electrical wiring may have caused last week's blaze at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila, resulting in an estimated damage of PHP1 million. Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., during his visit to the state-run hospital on Monday, also lauded the prompt action by the PGH staff and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) during the March 13 incident. The fire was contained after reaching the second alarm and some 180 patients were promptly evacuated. The BFP recommended an overhaul of the PGH's electrical system. Abalos was accompanied by BFP-National Capital Region officials, led by C/Supt. Nahum Tarroza, and PGH director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi. 'Congratulations to the doctors and staff. They had a system and a fire drill in place,' Abalos said, adding that the BFP will assist in refurbishing the hospital's electrical systems. Abalos also cautioned the public against fires, especially amid the dry season that is made worse by the El Niño we ather phenomenon. Source: Philippines News Agency