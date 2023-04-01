Pasig village residents now ‘BIDA’ advocates

Aiming to promote peace and order in the community, Barangay San Antonio (BSA) in Pasig City has heeded the call of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for barangay leaders to encourage residents to be advocates of the Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (BIDA) program. During the Barangay Assembly Day for the first semester of the year held on Thursday, BSA chairperson Raymond Lising commended the Lupong Tagapamayapa, the body that comprises the barangay justice system, for being empowered and passing the latest evaluation of DILG on Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentive Awards. 'Ang atin pong tagapagpamayapa ngayon ay talagang very empowered na po, talagang very active doon sa pakikipagtulungan sa DILG. And a little update lang po sa ating cases as of March 21, we have eight cases, one is criminal, seven are civil; five have been settled, one has been issued a certificate to file action at dalawa po rito ay pending (Our peace council is now very empowered and active in working with the DILG. And a little update on our cases as of March 21, we have eight cases, one is criminal, seven are civil. Among the eight, five have been settled, one has been issued a certificate to file action, while two are pending at the moment),' he said. The assembly, which revolved around the theme "B-BIDA KA! Barangay BIDA Ka sa Pagpapatupad ng Kapayapaan, Pangangalaga ng Kalikasan, at Pagpapaigting ng Pagkakaisa Tungo sa Isang Ligtas, Mapayapa, Maunlad, at Masaganang Pamayanan", highlighted not only the duty of the barangay officials, but also the role of the residents as BIDA advocates. As the DILG continues to strengthen the fight against illegal drugs, Secretary Benjamin 'Benhur' Abalos Jr. earlier called on village leaders to encourage their constituents to become BIDA advocates during the first quarter's Barangay Assembly Day. Aside from peace-focused initiatives, BSA also has a lot of programs and services under what it calls 'Alagang BSA,' which includes significant collaborations with civil society organizations, government agencies, and religious sectors. Supporting its citizens' education, growth and passion, the barangay has been assisting students and athletes, among others. To date, it has a PHP3 million running balance of disbursed allowances and a PHP8 million running balance of disbursed tuition for its 140 college scholars, provided through digital disbursement in partnership with GCash. Incentives are also being provided to BSA athletes. Meanwhile, 1,100 registered senior citizens in the barangay have also been getting the assistance and perks they deserve. Medical support, birthday gift packs, PHP1,000 midyear and PHP500 Christmas cash gifts, as well as an additional PHP5,000 cash gift for nonagenarians (90 years old) are also provided to the elderly. The barangay also held a Senior Power Day. Lising also shared several awards and recognitions achieved by the barangay and its people which include Best Barangay in the Implementation of Infant and Young Child Feeding Program, the Best Barangay Assisting in Field Control of Stray Animals, BSA Urban Garden Hall of Fame Award, 'Pag-asa ng Kalikasan" award, "Basura to Ayuda" program getting shortlisted in the Top 30 of the Galing Pook Awards 2022, and the BSA People's Street serving as United Nations Development Programme's model for "Low Carbon Streets," among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency