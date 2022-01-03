Pasay mayor tests positive anew for Covid-19

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano has again contracted coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is now undergoing isolation, the city's public information office (PIO) said Sunday.

Rubiano's chief-of-staff Peter Eric Pardo told the reporters that the Pasay mayor has been feeling "unwell" and exhibiting a sore throat since Saturday.

Rubiano immediately took a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test and was found positive for the coronavirus.

The Pasay mayor has first contracted the disease in February 2021.

She assured her constituents that she will continue to attend to her duties as local chief executive while she recovers from reinfection.

Pardo said Rubiano will only hold online meetings while under isolation.

On Sunday, Pasay’s PIO logged 67 new infections, increasing the city’s active Covid-19 cases to 214 or 0.96 percent of its recorded 22,292 cases since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The Department of Health on Sunday reported 4,600 additional cases, bringing the country’s total active cases to 21,418 or 97.4 percent of the total 2,851,931 infections.

Source: Philippines News Agency