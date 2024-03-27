Parts of C5 Ortigas, Pasig Blvd. flyovers closed for repairs

MANILA: The southbound lanes of C5 Ortigas and Pasig Boulevard flyovers will be temporarily closed starting Maundy Thursday for the installation of new expansion joints. In a social media post Wednesday night, the Department of Public Works and Highways-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) informed the public that the portions of these structures would be closed until Easter Sunday (March 31). Motorists are advised to use the southbound service roads during the scheduled works to avoid traffic congestion. The project will replace the old bridge expansion joints, allowing more stability to the structural integrity of the bridges. To fast-track the completion within the Holy Week, the DPWH-NCR noted that the construction works being undertaken by its Metro Manila 1st District Engineering Office, will operate 24 hours a day. At the same time, DPWH-NCR assured the closed lanes would be opened to traffic immediately after completion. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier said round-the-clock ro ad diggings for government and private construction projects would be allowed beginning Wednesday until the early hours of Easter Monday to take advantage of the expected downturn in vehicular traffic in the National Capital Region during the Holy Week. Source: Philippines News Agency