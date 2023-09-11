PART OF PENANG SECOND BRIDGE CLOSE ON SATURDAY, SUNDAY FOR NIGHT RUN

The road from Batu Maung towards Batu Kawan on the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with the Cultural Night Run @ Penang 2nd Bridge programme.

Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB), the concessionaire for the bridge, in a statement today, said the closure affects the one-way exit from the island towards Batu Maung to Batu Kawan from 6 pm on Saturday to 2am on Sunday.

"The exit from Bandar Cassia (toll plaza C) to the PLUS highway and the access to the island from Batu Kawan to Batu Maung (toll plaza A and B) will be open as usual.

"The closed route will reopen and operate as usual after the end of the run," the statement said.

JKSB advised motorists to use Penang Bridge as an alternative route to exit the island and follow all instructions and road signs.

They are also advised to contact JKSB at 1-300-30-2828 for the latest traffic updates or emergency assistance .

Source: BERNAMA News Agency