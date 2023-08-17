Parents urged to help schools get data by enrolling kids early

A ranking education official in this city has assured a smooth class opening on Aug. 29 but urged parents not to wait for the last deadline of enrollment set on Aug. 26 to help schools submit the correct data to the central office. Adolf Aguilar, assistant schools division superintendent, said Wednesday that submitting correct data to the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office would help the schools address the challenges that may arise during opening of classes. 'As we observed, we have (at the moment) a low turnout of students who have enrolled in our public schools. So we appeal to the parents to come for enrolment now so that we can find a solution to whatever problems we may anticipate an increase in the number of enrollees,' he said. The decision whether to add more classrooms, chairs and teachers depends on the number of enrollees in the ensuing school year, he added. The city division office has expected an increase in the number of learners this year, citing the full revival of face-to-face classes after two years of blended learning modalities due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic. Meanwhile, the city government, through the Local Education Board (LSB) here, has assured that all the 107 public schools in this capital city are ready to welcome over 100,000 learners for the school opening. Ian Hassamal, head of LSB, said the local education body has engaged in massive repair works for the city's school buildings that need refurbishment, acting on orders from the local chief executive to address problems that may occur on the opening of classes. 'So far, as per instruction of Mayor Michael Rama, all schools should be prepared. We made sure that school buildings are ready for the class opening and we even perform some beautification works, especially in their roofing (and) ceiling,' he told reporters. Of the 107 public schools here, the Don Vicente Rama Elementary Memorial School in Basak, Pardo Elementary School and Inayawan Elementary School are the remaining public basic learning institutions here that have ongoing repair of classrooms. On Monday, all 107 public schools here will have a week-long Brigada Eskwela where teachers, parents, socio-civic organizations, and private entities will come together for school beautification to prepare for the school opening.

Source: Philippines News Agency