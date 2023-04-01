Parañaque fans complain about Ivan Villanueva’s antics

Some Parañaque fans did not take Heroes' Ivan Villanueva's endgame celebration for Laguna pretty well. According to an eyewitness account, the fans, who trooped to the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Sports Complex to cheer for the Patriots for their Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) game against the Heroes on Thursday night, went to a league official to complain about the forward's antics. Villanueva scored on a jump hook off Dexter Mescallado's feed with 2:15 left to give Laguna a 71-65 lead, but after the lay-in, Villanueva did the "nganga" (mouth gaping) gesture. Villanueva then converted what would be the dagger three with 23.4 seconds left off a pick-and-pop play from Paolo Pontejos. Villanueva, though, stared at the Parañaque fans while doing his goal celebration and afterward once again did the "nganga" pose with his tongue out this time, which left the fans fuming and even engaging in some trash-talking at him. Laguna would go on to win at home, 74-68. According to the league official, Villanueva's endgame antics would be discussed soon, along with possible sanctions. Parañaque Vice Mayor Joan Villafuerte-Densing, also the Patriots' team owner, was seen going to Heroes head coach Nat Gregorio, apparently to complain about Villanueva's antics. Asked about his teammate's late actions, Pontejos said he believes Villanueva was probably just enjoying the moment, especially because it was more of a revenge game for him after Parañaque let him go after the 2018 season. "Siguro si Ivan, nag-e-enjoy lang talaga. Ganun talaga siya, lalo na naka-score siya ng clutch. Baka na-carried away lang din siya (Maybe Ivan was just enjoying it. That's normal of him, especially when he scored the clutch. Maybe he was just carried away)," Pontejos told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) after the game. The other Thursday games saw GenSan beating Negros, 88-74, and Muntinlupa edging Oriental Mindoro, 84-75, to go 4-0 in the season. In the Friday night matches at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, Imus clipped Quezon City, 79-58, Bulacan turned back Makati, 76-72, and Nueva Ecija ripped home team Rizal, 87-70, to also go 4-0 for the 2023 regular season.

