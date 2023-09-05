Pangasinan SSS members urged to avail of investment program

The Social Security System's (SSS) branch in Dagupan City on Tuesday urged Pangasinense members to save and invest in its Worker's Investment and Savings Program (WISP) Plus. At a virtual forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency - Pangasinan, SSS Central Luzon communication officer Joane Garimbao said the program is available to all active members of the SSS. 'It is considered as an investment plan. One requirement is the member should be actively paying. While the member pays for the investment to the WISP, there should also be a regular contribution,' she said. It is a long-term investment for a minimum of five years before members can withdraw their earnings, she said. WISP Plus contributions may earn between 4 to 7 percent per annum, she added. 'Pero may exemptions kapag nagkaroon pangyayari na critical, wherein si member need talaga ng pera, pwede i-withdraw. Pero yong kita is hindi 100 percent makukuha (But there are exemptions, say, when a member really needs the money, he or she may withdraw. The interest, however, will not be 100 percent),' Garimbao said. For as low as PHP500 per payment, SSS members can already contribute to the WISP Plus. WISP Plus caters to all SSS members, regardless of their membership type, declared monthly earnings, and last posted monthly salary credit. However, they should not have filed any final benefit claim, such as retirement or total disability benefits, to qualify for the program. Interested SSS members could join WISP Plus by accepting the terms and conditions of the program using their My.SSS account. Members can only apply for WISP Plus once and membership in the program has no expiration. WISP Plus is an affordable and tax-free savings scheme and serves as an additional layer of social security protection apart from the retirement benefits that they will receive from the regular SSS program until their retirement. Garimbao said there are 131,952 active paying members of the SSS in their Dagupan branch alone, covering the city of Dagupan and the towns of Calasiao, Bayambang, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Manaoag and Sta. Barbara

Source: Philippines News Agency