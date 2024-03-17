Pangasinan police raise P870-K for 19 ill colleagues

LINGAYEN: The Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) raised at least PHP870,100 to finance the medication of 19 critically ill officers. Maj. Fernan Rivera, acting chief of the Police Community Affairs and Development Unit, said the fund came from a fun run Saturday. A total of 2,486 runners paid PHP350 registration fee each. The 3-kilometer and 5-kilometer races started and ended at Lingayen-Binmaley Baywalk. Rivera said they have 19 officers who are undergoing dialysis or cancer interventions. Those in active service will be prioritized. Source: Philippines News Agency