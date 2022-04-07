﻿Palace unsure if PRRD would release drug list before 2022 polls

Malacañang is not sure if President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, just like what he did in the 2019 midterm elections, will also release a list of narco-politicians ahead of the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

“On whether the Chief Executive would release a list of candidates involved in illegal drug trade, we cannot second guess the President in this regard,” said acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a statement Thursday sent to Palace reporters.

Andanar’s statement was in response to media query about the possibility that Duterte might make public his so-called “narco list” which contains names of politicians implicated in illegal drugs.

Before the conduct of the May 2019 midterm elections, Duterte identified several politicians who were allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade, to help the public choose the right candidates.

Duterte made the move to ensure that Filipino voters would pick the “competent, able, [and] honest” candidates in the 2019 polls.

While he could not say whether Duterte would do the same this year, Andanar said the Chief Executive would express support to candidates who back his programs and policies.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte would surely give support to candidates he believes will continue his platform and the reforms he initiated,” Andanar said.

On March 31, Duterte expressed hope that his successor would be as enthusiastic in dealing with the country’s drug problem.

He also bared his intent to tackle his anti-narcotics drive with the next president.

Duterte refused to endorse any presidential candidate in the upcoming elections to avoid suspicion that he would use public funds to finance his preferred successor’s campaign activities.

He, however, backed the vice presidential bid of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, as well as the candidacy of the senatorial bets of his ruling party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan.

Source: Philippines News Agency