Palace Open to Social Media Curbs Amid Rising Teen Pregnancies

Manila: Malacañang announced its openness to studying proposals aimed at regulating minors' use of social media, following reports that have linked increased teenage pregnancies to online exposure. According to Philippines News Agency, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro emphasized the need for careful consideration of lawmakers' suggestions to limit children's access to social media. Castro commented, "Magandang suggestion po iyan pero kailangang aralin po (That's a good suggestion but it needs to be studied)," highlighting that social media has both positive and negative effects on youth. The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) had earlier reported a rise in teenage pregnancies, notably among girls aged 10 to 14, attributing it partly to social media exposure. Castro also noted that the government is tackling the issue through sex education programs led by the Department of Health (DOH), which align with current laws and cultural norms. Additionally, adolescent health services are available wi thout parental consent, except when treatment or prescribed medication is necessary. The Palace is coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to explore further interventions.