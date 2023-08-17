PAHANG EXCO IN FLIGHT MANIFEST, IDENTITY NEEDS TO BE CONFIRMED VIA FORENSICS – LOKE

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook confirmed Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun was in the flight manifest of the ill-fated Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) which crashed in the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, in Shah Alam, this evening

Loke said also listed were two pilots, Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim as well as five other pasengers namely Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali.

“Even though police have confirmed no victims survived the crash, the identity of the victims need to be verified via forensics being conducted by the hospital and confirmation will be announced by police,” he said in a media conference at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Aiport (LTSAAS) here today.

Meanwhile, Loke said the identity of two individuals involved in the tragedy will be confirmed through police investigation.

Earlier, Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin shared the news of the death of Johari who was the state Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman.

In the media conference, Loke said the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been despatched to the crash site to find the black box of the ill-fated plane.

“The AAIB has been activated and is now at the crash scene to find the black box...we could not give any feedback at the moment as investigation is ongoing and when we have any new development, we will announce it.

"We do not want any party to make any speculations at this point because the investigation is ongoing. But from the initial observations the plane had diverted to the side of the right flight path," he said.

Elaborating further, Loke said the plane had received clearance to land from the Air Control Tower at 2.48 pm, but three minutes later a plume of smoke could be seen from the crash site.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that all the victims' bodies were in an imperfect state due to the impact of the accident.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Captain Norazman Mahmud said based on the information received, the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft was in good condition and the flight crew also had valid licences.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency