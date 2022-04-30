﻿Pacquiao not withdrawing from presidential race

Presidential aspirant, Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao has declared that he is not withdrawing from the presidential race with more than a week remaining before the May 9 elections.

“I will not withdraw my candidacy. When did I retreat in a fight?” Pacquiao emphasized this after a campaign caravan and dialogue with his supporters at the Southern City Colleges gymnasium here on Saturday.

The People’s Champ declared that there is no turning back even if he is trailing behind other candidates in recent presidential surveys.

Unfazed by the surveys, Pacquiao is optimistic he will not lose the presidential race.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said there is a need to bring more development to Mindanao to attain lasting peace.

He said the government is just spending 10 percent of its annual budget to undertake development projects in Mindanao.

“Just like in a cake, Mindanao is only getting a fraction of it,” he said.

Pacquiao’s next campaign sortie is in Cagayan de Oro City.