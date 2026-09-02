Pacifica Hotels Signs Franchise Agreement with Marriott International to Open Westin Hokkaido Furano Resort

Westin Hokkaido Furano Resort

TOKYO, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pacifica Hotels G.K. and its subsidiary Furano Hospitality G.K. today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Marriott International to open Westin Hokkaido Furano Resort. This will be the first Westin Resort property in Japan as well as the first Westin in Hokkaido.

With 195 beautifully designed guest rooms and suites, multiple restaurants, indoor and outdoor baths, a spa and numerous other facilities for guests, “We expect Westin Furano to immediately become the leading hotel in Furano and to help expand the area’s profile among inbound visitors,” says Seth Sulkin, CEO of Pacifica Hotels G.K. and Furano Hospitality G.K. “Furano is a wonderful, year-round resort, popular in the summer for its huge lavender fields and in the winter for high-quality powder snow.”

Construction on the hotel started in August 2026 and opening is scheduled for summer 2029. The location is just a short walk from the Kitanomine Gondola Station and guests will enjoy wonderful views of the nearby mountain range. The food selection will include an Omakase counter restaurant as well as an all-day dining outlet, where guests can enjoy fresh cuisine made from Hokkaido’s bountiful seafood, meat, dairy and vegetable products.

The signing of this project marks Pacifica Hotels’ entry to operation of upper upscale hotels and resort properties. “We are committed to building and operating great hotels where guests want to be,” said Mr. Sulkin. “We see a huge opportunity to help Furano develop further as an international destination.”

About Pacifica Hotels G.K.: Japan’s leading third-party operator of international branded hotels, Pacifica operates numerous brands under franchise agreements with Marriott International and IHG. Pacifica’s track record includes operation of hotels under the brands: Moxy, Fairfield by Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, Garner by IHG and Holiday Inn & Suites.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Akio Nakamura, Executive Director, Pacifica Hotels G.K. [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e8c4500-276a-4195-bd68-1c99cab17bd2

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