P8-M allocated for Tagum City’s founding anniversary events

TAGUM CITY: The city government here has allocated PHP8 million for this year's 26th founding anniversary celebration on March 7, an official said Wednesday. In a press briefing, Mayor Rey Uy said the budget was for major events such as the Musikahan, Binibining Tagum, and the civic parade. 'This is for the Tagumenyos and the celebration is our way of thanking the employees. For the last 26 years, their support has made a livable city,' he said. Uy also acknowledged the support of various stakeholders for Tagum's transformation from a rural area to an urban center. The civic parade - one of the highlight events of the celebration - will be joined in by public officials, the academe, the religious sector, and others. 'For the parade, we have properly managed the traffic so that we cannot hamper the operation of the businesses,' the mayor said. Security As to security, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Latayada, the city police director, said all law enforcement personnel will be fielded in the different activities. 'We also have an augmentation from other units of around 70 personnel. We have more than 200 personnel, including those from the (military) and other force multipliers,' he added. Despite the absence of threats, Latayada said that they are not going to be complacent as certain lawless groups might take advantage of the situation. Source: Philippines News Agency