P5.7-M shabu concealed in dress buttons seized in Clark port

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Clark has uncovered some PHP5.7 million worth of shabu concealed in dress buttons which arrived earlier this month.

A report by the BOC-Port of Clark on Monday said the shipment arrived on Feb. 14 from Harare, Zimbabwe and was subjected to K9 substance detection and x-ray scanning procedures.

A physical examination of the shipment revealed some 838.6825 grams of white crystalline substance inside 255 dress buttons and in the side walls of the carton box.

Samples were taken and turned over to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for chemical laboratory analysis, which confirmed the presence of shabu, a dangerous drug under the Republic Act (RA) No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Port of Clark district collector John Simon issued a warrant of seizure and detention against the shipment in violation of Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), in relation to Section 4 of RA 9165.

The Port of Clark, under the guidance of Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, remains steadfast in implementing the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reinforce anti-illegal drug measures and prevent the entry of illicit drugs and other dangerous substances into the country.

“With the enhanced measures that we are currently implementing, we will not let these illegal drugs enter our borders and reach the public,” Rubio said in a statement.

“The Bureau of Customs continues its commitment in curbing illegal drug smuggling, and we aim to prevent all attempts of illicit importations,” he added

Source: Philippines News Agency