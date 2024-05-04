KIDAPAWAN: The Department of Agriculture in the Soccsksargen Region (DA-12) has completed the distribution of over PHP187.7 million worth of unconditional cash aid to over 37,000 rice farmers in North Cotabato province, an official said Saturday. Alan Coronado, provincial rice program coordinator, said the series of payouts that started in March and carried out under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund-Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA) was accomplished on Friday. "The list of qualified recipients was based on the DA's Registry System on Basic Sector in Agriculture," he said, adding that the distribution chain was coordinated with the beneficiaries' municipal and city agriculturist offices. At least 37,552 qualified farmers received PHP5,000 each under the program for a total of PHP187,760,000. The beneficiaries included Alamada town with 2,450; Aleosan, 2,089; Libungan 1,207; Midsayap 1,214; Pigcawayan, 3,153; Pikit, 4,371; Antipas, 354; Arakan, 552; President Roxas, 1,593; Magpet, 481; Makilala, 272; Banisilan, 1,037; Carmen, 758; Kabacan, 4,525; Matalam, 3,027; M'lang, 6,109; Tulunan, 3,490; and Kidapawan City, 870. The RCEF-RFFA provides financial assistance to rice farmers to help them cope with the increasing cost of production and sustain their productivity, especially during the prevailing El Niño phenomenon. The Provincial Agriculturist Office (OPAg) validated the beneficiaries in coordination with farmers' organizations, irrigators' associations, and local government units. Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza urged recipients to utilize the given fund for essential interventions in their farms and households amid the dry spell. Source: Philippines News Agency