﻿P16-M irrigation project to benefit IP communities in Butuan

A newly-completed drip irrigation project will directly benefit the communities of indigenous people (IP) in this city, particularly in Sitio Tagkiling, Barangay Antical, the National Irrigation Administration in Caraga (NIA-13) has reported.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the NIA-13 said the construction of the irrigation project started in August 2021 and was completed in February this year.

The PHP16-million project, which was turned over to Tagkiling Farmers Irrigators Association on March 22, will benefit the 60 farmer-members of the association and the other farmers in the neighboring areas of Tagkiling.

“The agency has ventured into different irrigation systems to help other farmers, especially in the tribal communities. Due to the agricultural landscape of their communities, it is difficult for them to plant rice, and instead, the planting of high-value crops and other vegetables are more suitable in their areas,” NIA-13 said.

To remediate the lands and produce high-quality agricultural products, NIA-13 said the agency conceptualized and implemented the construction of a drip irrigation system, the first-ever in the region.

“The features of the newly-completed drip irrigation project in Tagkiling include the construction of diversion works, pump house facilities, drip irrigation system, distribution of pipelines, and the installation of a solar-powered pump,” NIA-13 said.

The irrigation project draws water from the Simuloy Creek in Barangay Anticala.

A tribal leader from the area, Datu Jerzon Mabasli, has acknowledged NIA-13 and its regional manager, June Nathaniel Plaza, for the realization of the project that will help the IP farmers increase their farm productivity.

“Initially, I had reservations with the belief that other projects are more vital than drip irrigation,” Mabasli was quoted as saying.

Mabasli said he only realized the importance of the project during the progression of the construction works.

“I am grateful for its completion and the benefits it will bring to the IP community in Anticala and the nearby areas,” Mabasli said of the project, jointly implemented by the Irrigation Management Offices of NIA Agusan del Norte and NIA Dinagat Islands.

