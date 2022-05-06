﻿P1.9-M high-grade marijuana seized from Nigerian national

Some PHP1.9 million worth of “kush” or high-grade marijuana was seized from a Nigerian national in a controlled delivery operation by anti-drug authorities in this city Thursday afternoon.

A report of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Luzon (PDEA-3) on Friday identified the suspect as Madu Ogechi Uzoma, a resident of Concubierta Street, Sunset Valley Mansions, Barangay Cutcut here.

The package containing illegal drugs came from Greenwich, Connecticut, USA, and arrived at the Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark last April 29.

“The shipment was subjected to the K9 sweeping and physical examination which gave a positive indication of illicit drugs,” PDEA said in its report.

Confiscated from Madu were the approximately 1,500 grams of kush with a street value of PHP1,95 million and a driver’s license.

The operation was jointly conducted by PDEA-Central Luzon, Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark, and the local police.

A case for violation of Section 4 (importation of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, is being readied for filing in court against the Nigerian national.

Source: Philippines News Agency