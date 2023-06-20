Over P700-M aid extended to oil spill-affected regions: NDRRMC

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said some PHP704.6 million worth of assistance has been provided to three regions severely affected by the oil spill caused by the sinking of the M/T Princess Empress off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro last Feb. 28. The aid was extended to Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas, the NDRRMC said in an update Tuesday. The assistance extended to these regions include face masks, bottle and distilled waters, assorted medicines and vitamins, blankets, boots, clothing, disposable gloves and personal protection equipment, family food packs, tents and other shelter materials, water filtration systems, and cash for work allocations for affected communities. The NDRRMC also said some 24,698 fisherfolk were affected by the oil spill, with the cost of loss in production placed at PHP4.9 billion. Also, the oil spill has affected 42,487 or 200,244 persons residing in 262 barangays in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas. The M/T Princess Empress was reportedly carrying about 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it encountered engine trouble, leading to the disaster. As of May 31, about 83.74 percent or 64.43 km. of the 79.33-km. affected coastlines have been cleaned. The ongoing cleanup operations have collected about 44,656.30 liters of oily water mixture, along with 10,708 sacks, 997 drums, 119 pails, and 648 1-tonner bags of oil-contaminated sand or debris and oily waste from the three regions.

Source: Philippines News Agency