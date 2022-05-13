﻿Over P1-M shabu seized in Caraga

Authorities have seized more than PHP1 million worth of shabu for the past two weeks during separate operations in this city and Agusan del Norte province.

The latest anti-drug operation Thursday evening in the Agusan del Norte town of Carmen resulted in the arrest of three suspects, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Caraga Region (PDEA-13) reported Friday.

Backed by local police personnel, PDEA-13 said they arrested Ryan Plaza, Aaron John Bautista, and Jayzer Paul Sapero who yielded 150 grams of shabu worth PHP600,000.

“The 50 grams of shabu were seized during the raid as the subject of sale while the other 50 grams were confiscated from the possession of suspect Bautista, and the other 50 grams from suspect Sapero,” PDEA-13 said.

Also seized from the suspects were a weighing scale, assorted drug paraphernalia, and identification cards. They were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On May 6, Butuan City Police Office (BCPO) and PDEA-13 also arrested Archimedes Orosco, 41, in Barangay Diego Silang here.

Authorities confiscated from Orosco six grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP41,000.

On May 2, joint PDEA-13 and BCPO personnel collared Joshua Bardos, a high-value target, in a drug sting operation in Barangay Fort Puyohon here.

Seized from him were two plastic sachets containing 51 grams of shabu worth PHP408,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency