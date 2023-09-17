ORGANISER READY TO COOPERATE WITH KKD TO MAKE ‘KERETAPI SARONG’ PART OF NATIONAL MONTH ACTIVITY

The organiser of the 'Keretapi Sarong’ programme is ready to cooperate, including holding discussions, with the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) to make it part of the activities in conjunction with next year's National Month.

Programme organiser Shamsul Bahrin Zainuzzaman welcomed Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil's proposal regarding the matter, adding that he was always open to collaborating with any party to expand the event nationwide.

"Insha-Allah, if the intention is to try and take unity to a greater level, we are open to cooperating and accepting proposals from any party because this is the people’s event and (the organiser) will return it to the people, who have been responsible for making it a success right from the start,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Fahmi voiced his intention to turn the flash mob programme called Keretapi Sarong into a National Month activity next year following the encouraging response it received this year from people of various ages and races.

According to Fahmi, this is so that the National Month celebrations won't just involve flying the Jalur Gemilang.

Yesterday's Keretapi Sarong 2023 programme, with its theme of "Ethnicity and Unity", aimed to instil a love for the country through diversity in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations.

The programme was organised by LOCCO, an organisation that has been promoting cultural activities through Keretapi Sarong since 2017.

The programme this year was held simultaneously in five major cities, namely Johor Baru (along Sungai Segget); Kota Bharu (LaRocka Park); Ipoh (KTMB Ipoh); and Kuala Terengganu (Kampung Budaya Terengganu) as well as in Battersea Power Station (London, United Kingdom).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency