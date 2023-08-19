ORANG ASLI TOLD TO SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES PROVIDED BY GOVT

The Orang Asli youth should seize opportunities provided by the government to live a better life, said Deputy Minister of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said they should acquire knowledge and skills to bring change to their community.

“They need to embrace the concept of lifelong learning in addition to being prepared for upskilling, reskilling and cross-skilling. I believe the Orang Asli youth are able to adapt to modern technology like other youth in the country if they are given equal opportunities and access to technology or education,” she added.

She said this at a press conference after opening the Bawong AOSC in conjunction with the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, which falls on Aug 9.

Also present were the chairman of the Orang Asli Entrepreneur and Economic Development Secretariat Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor, Director-General of the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) Sapiah Mohd Nor and the State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun.

Rubiah said that the government, through Jakoa, has implemented various development programmes for the Orang Asli.

"Until now more than 1,000 Orang Asli youth have attended Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) which is more geared towards the use of modern technology. Our hope is that they can maximise their potential through the TVET programme by contributing to the progress and development of the country, including in rural areas," she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency