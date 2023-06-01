NWRB urges public to conserve water as El Niño draws near

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Thursday appealed to the public to conserve water as the country prepares for the El Niño phenomenon. During the Laging Handa public briefing, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said the water conservation efforts must be implemented to mitigate the ill effects of the weather phenomenon. "Umaapela rin po tayo na tulungan po tayo na tayo po ay magtipid sa paggamit po natin ng tubig lalo po sa panahon na ngayon po ay may nagbabadyang El Niño ay paigtingin po natin iyon pong tamang paggamit, mas responsableng paggamit po ng tubig at mag-recycle po tayo kung kinakailangan at iyon pong mga tagas-tagas sa ating mga kabahayan ay mas maganda pong ayusin po natin para po makatulong sa conservation efforts po na ini-implement po ng ating pamahalaan (We are also appealing to the public to help in conserving water especially with the looming El Niño. We need to use water prudently and responsibly, as well as recycle water to contribute to the conservation efforts implemented by the government)," David said. He, however, assured that Metro Manila currently has enough water supply, noting that Angat Dam's water level is normal at 189.64 meters. "Sa tingin po natin ay sapat ito para po sa pangangailangan ng kababayan po natin partikular po sa water supply dito po sa Metro Manila (I think this is enough to meet the needs of Filipinos in terms of water supply in Metro Manila)," he said. He said NWRB's decision to retain the 52 cubic meters per second (CMS) allocation from the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa system to Manila Water and Maynilad for the June 1 to 15 period would allow the dams to recover at a more comfortable level and address supply issues. "Ito naman po ay base doon sa request po ng MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System) na gusto po nilang i-maintain iyong alokasyon po na pinahintulutan ng NWRB na 52 cubic meters per second habang ipinagpapatuloy po nila iyong mga pagsasaayos po ng mga kanilang sistema para po maka-recover ng tubig po doon sa mga system nila kagaya po ng mga pipe repair, iyong mga augmentation po doon sa treatment facilities nila at iba pang bagay para maka-augment ng suplay nila (This is based on the request of the MWSS to maintain the allocation allowed by NWRB at 52 CMS as they continue their efforts to help the systems recover the water levels. These include pipe repairs, as well as augmentation of treatment facilities to augment water supply)," he said. David said the water allocation for Metro Manila will be lowered to 50 CMS from June 16 to 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency