Nur Syaiful Misses Final Spot In 200m Freestyle At Paris Paralympics

PARIS, National swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli had a somewhat shaky start to his Paris 2024 Paralympic campaign, finishing ninth overall in the men’s 200 metres (m) freestyle S5 (physical impairment) heats here today.

Only the top eight swimmers from the two heats held at the Paris La Defense Arena advanced to the finals to be held this evening.

However, Muhammad Nur Syaiful has been placed on the reserve list for the final along with the tenth-best swimmer from Thailand, Phuchit Aingchaiyaphum.

Earlier, the 29-year-old athlete clocked 2 minutes 52.67 seconds (s) to finish fifth in the first heat, which was led by Neutral Paralympic Athletes swimmer Kirill Pulver (2:34.31s).

If he doesn’t get the chance to compete in the men’s 200m freestyle S5 final, the Sarawak-born swimmer still has three more events, including his favourite, the men’s 100m breaststroke SB4 (physical impairment).

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, officially opened yesterday, will conclude on Sept 8.

Source: BERNAMA News Agenc

y