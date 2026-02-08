NUNS Moves Closer to Securing UAAP Girls Basketball Finals Berth

Manila: National University Nazareth School moved closer to a finals berth after demolishing De La Salle Zobel, 82-62, Sunday in the UAAP girls' basketball tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

According to Philippines News Agency, led by MVP frontrunner Zaydhen Rosano and Aubrey Lapasaran, the Lady Bullpups secured their fourth consecutive win, needing only to beat the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles on Feb. 25 to advance to the best-of-three championship round for the second straight season.

Lapasaran delivered 14 points, six assists, five steals, and four rebounds, while Rosano added 14 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three steals for NUNS, which scored a 95-65 win over DLSZ in the first round. Ruiza Olmos chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Inday Sales added 11 points and two steals.

'There's still more to do and prepare for in practice because we're gradually seeing what we need to do and focus on to get to the Finals," NUNS head coach Ai Lebornio said. Ahead 60-50, NUNS held a 14-3 run capped by Zane Singson's basket to post a commanding 74-53 lead, seven minutes remaining.

'The relaxed factor, we had that in the first quarter so we had to recover. That's still the pain we have in this team that we need, after the big game against UST, we need in the next game, it's still the same. Hopefully, we can fix it," Lebornio said. Singson contributed seven points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals while Hasly Mallari and Angelika Agad scored six points each.

Ima Navarro finished with 22 points and six rebounds while Bing Padigos added 12 points and six rebounds for the Junior Lady Archers, who remained in third place with a 1-3 record. Apyang Dulay had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Stef Contreras and Ching Ching Gales scored seven points apiece.