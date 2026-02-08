NTF-ELCAC Condemns NPA Killing of 74-Year-Old Grandma in Negros

Negros: The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) condemned the New People's Army (NPA) for the killing of a 74-year-old grandmother whom the communist insurgents reportedly tagged as a spy in Negros.

According to Philippines News Agency, NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. released a statement describing the killing of Leonora "Leonor" Anguit as a clear case of "spy-tagging" turned into summary execution, a pattern used by the NPA to terrorize civilian communities in Negros. Torres emphasized, "Leonor was branded a 'spy' and killed. Spy-tagging is not just a label-it is a death sentence."

Initial reports indicate that Anguit's attackers openly identified themselves as members of the NPA, deliberately targeted her, isolated her, and shot her at close range. Torres condemned this method of accusation without evidence, stating, "This method is familiar and horrifying. Accuse without proof, threaten without mercy, and kill without due process."

The supposed 'crime' of Anguit was linked to NPA elements previously using her property and later experiencing losses in encounters with government forces. Torres noted, "Instead of taking responsibility for their own actions, they turned their anger on an elderly civilian. Suspicion became a death warrant." He highlighted that Anguit's murder fits a documented pattern of systematic spy-tagging and liquidation in Negros.

From early to late last year, numerous civilians, including farmers, laborers, tricycle drivers, barangay officials, forest guards, vendors, and community leaders, were killed after being labeled as 'informants.' Among the victims cited by NTF-ELCAC were Elberto Ancero Lubon, Cirilo Llena, Efren Solinap, Jonhee Montoya, Rickne Daipal, Jury Gane, Leonardo Nepalar, Jobert Alsado, Elias Palay, Jesmar Pacunla, Isagani Imalay, Enrique Bertucio, Jonestly Vallente Sr., Jessie Tinggab, Johnny Boy Dela Fuente, Jerry Emia, Joshua Rabor, Anecito Mahinay, Danny 'Gamay' Francisco, Maricel Pantajo, Ariel Calumboy, Joamie Peralta, Danilo Inglatera, Emong Kantala, and Michael Robel-all civilians executed after being branded as informants.

Torres stated, "These killings were even claimed by NPA units and formations. That shows intent-and a disturbing pride in targeting unarmed people. This is not a revolution. It is terror."

The NTF-ELCAC called for swift and coordinated action to prevent further deaths, urging the Philippine National Police to intensify manhunts, evidence-gathering, and case build-up to ensure arrests and strong prosecutions. They also called upon the Department of Justice to fast-track inquests and prosecutions, prioritizing cases of summary execution and armed intimidation. Additionally, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and intelligence units were urged to strengthen focused operations against armed groups conducting 'liquidations,' especially in threatened barangays. Local government units and barangay councils were encouraged to activate community protection mechanisms, establish safe reporting channels, and coordinate immediate security for residents under threat. Lastly, there was a call for expanded access to witness protection, emergency shelter, psychosocial support, and assistance for bereaved families.

"We urge citizens to report threats, harassment, or so-called 'trials' being conducted in communities. Silence is dangerous. Silence gives killers time," the NTF-ELCAC official stated.