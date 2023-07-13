NPC gets highest audit rating for 2nd consecutive year

MANILA - The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has received an 'unmodified opinion' from the Commission of Audit (COA) for its financial statements in 2022, the second consecutive year it received the highest audit rating. In a statement on Thursday, NPC Commissioner John Henry Naga said the achievement was made possible through the agency's 'dedication to maintaining the highest standards of governance and financial management.' 'This accomplishment aligns seamlessly with our Quality Policy, in reflecting our unwavering commitment to perform our mandate with passion, utmost integrity, and meet the regulatory requirements of public service for the benefit of the Filipino people,' Naga said. The unmodified opinion rating, also known as an 'unqualified opinion', which is awarded through an independent auditor's report written by a COA supervising auditor, is issued when the financial statements COA received are 'prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.' 'In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the NPC as of December 31, 2022, and its financial performance, cash flows, changes in net asset/equity, and status of the budget,' the independent auditor's report read. NPC Executive Director lawyer Ivin Ronald Alzona said the rating's impact extends 'beyond numbers and reports.' 'Moving forward, the NPC, as a trusted steward of public resources, remains steadfast in its dedication to ensure optimal fund utilization through consistent review, assessment, and implementation of NPC's quality management systems,' Alzona said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency